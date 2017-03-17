Suspect Named in Toddler Death Investigation, Taken Into Custody for Possession of Pipe Bomb

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says they are helping Reno Fire Department with a structure fire. The structure fire is on Oakhaven Drive in South Reno. This is a developing story and we will provide more details as we get them.More >>
Zach Borenstein led the Reno Aces offense Monday night with a 3-for-3, five-RBI performance. As a team, the Aces tallied nine runs on 15 hits to blow out the Las Vegas 51's by a score of 9-4.
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says they are responding to a wild fire near Nixon in the Hollywood Road area.
Thunderstorm season is here in northern Nevada and with that type of weather, the National Weather Service is warning the public to stay safe. The number one piece of advice they have for you? Keep a close eye on the forecast.
Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch says there is a wildfire burning north of Bordertown. The Evans Fire is about one mile north of Exit 83.
Police say two men are dead after being shot near Stead Boulevard early Monday morning.
Police say they are investigating a shooting that one person dead, and two others injured Sunday night in Reno.
We visit the new Biomat USA center in Sparks, that's now looking for plasma donors…and offering cash.
