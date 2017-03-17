NDOT Announces Winners of 'Love NV Waters' Student Drawing Contest

From The Nevada Department of Transportation:

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) recognized and presented plaques to the top three winners of the NDOT Stormwater Program Kindergarten through 5th grade Love NV Waters drawing contest at the recent March 13th Transportation Board meeting.

First place: Carson Redford, kindergarten student from Challenger – Silverado Campus in Henderson, Nevada



Second place: Chelsi Thornton, 5th grade student from Flag View Intermediate, Elko, Nevada



Third place: Ruby Warren, 2nd grade student from Carson Montessori School, Carson City, Nevada

The winning students from Elko and Henderson, who joined the meeting in NDOT’s Carson City headquarters via video conference from NDOT offices in their respective cities, were presented with plaques and had their photos taken with Transportation Board members.



“We like to congratulate and thank all of the students and educators who participated,” said Rudy Malfabon, NDOT director. “The drawings and messages from the students are very important in helping to share education and information about preserving Nevada’s waters today and for future generations.”

Submissions for the drawing contest were received from across the state and judged based on creativity and artistry in depicting the student’s favorite activity at a Nevada lake or river and/or showing an activity people can do to help prevent stormwater runoff pollution. The contest was launched in an effort to help raise awareness with the younger generation about the importance of stormwater pollution prevention.



NDOT has published a 2017 Stormwater Program calendar with the top three winner’s drawings on the cover. All student submissions are featured in the calendar. In addition to the calendar, the top three winners' artwork will be featured in the NDOT Stormwater Program brochure. Calendars, brochures and other stormwater educational items are available at NDOT public meetings and public outreach events. For information about upcoming meetings and events, visit www.nevadadot.com.