NDOT Announces Winners of 'Love NV Waters' Student Drawing Contest

Father’s Day Sunday at the Reno Rodeo wasn’t one to forget with daytime events including Kids Day and the Special Kids’ Rodeo and a heartwarming presentation during the NV Energy “Power of Good” Night when the Reno Rodeo Foundation awarded two worthy families with $20,000 each as part of the Reno Rodeo Wish program.More >>
Father’s Day Sunday at the Reno Rodeo wasn’t one to forget with daytime events including Kids Day and the Special Kids’ Rodeo and a heartwarming presentation during the NV Energy “Power of Good” Night when the Reno Rodeo Foundation awarded two worthy families with $20,000 each as part of the Reno Rodeo Wish program.More >>
A shooting in at the Vista Point Apartments left one person dead Sunday night.More >>
A shooting in at the Vista Point Apartments left one person dead Sunday night.More >>
The heat has arrived in the southwest and temperatures will continue to climb in the days to come. We also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, especially in the Sierra. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s Monday and triple digits Tuesday. Past Tuesday, temperatures will still be hot with highs at least in the mid 90’s.More >>
The heat has arrived in the southwest and temperatures will continue to climb in the days to come. We also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, especially in the Sierra. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s Monday and triple digits Tuesday. Past Tuesday, temperatures will still be hot with highs at least in the mid 90’s.More >>
A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested. Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.More >>
A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested. Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.More >>
A shooting in at the Vista Point Apartments left one person dead Sunday night.More >>
A shooting in at the Vista Point Apartments left one person dead Sunday night.More >>
"I just won a new car," said Marc Burks, who graduated from Damonte Ranch High School last week. "I didn't expect it at all."More >>
"I just won a new car," said Marc Burks, who graduated from Damonte Ranch High School last week. "I didn't expect it at all."More >>
When it's hot outside an ice bath might sound nice, but when the Truckee is in the 50's, it can take less than fifteen minutes for your body to tense up. Only increasing your chances of drowning. The Truckee is still running fast and is very dangerous to swim in.More >>
When it's hot outside an ice bath might sound nice, but when the Truckee is in the 50's, it can take less than fifteen minutes for your body to tense up. Only increasing your chances of drowning. The Truckee is still running fast and is very dangerous to swim in.More >>