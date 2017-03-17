Bill Would Create New Option After DUI Arrest - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bill Would Create New Option After DUI Arrest

Posted: Updated:

A bill in the Nevada Legislature would allow anyone arrested for DUI to keep their driving privileges with one big exception.

Senate Bill 259 would give a person the option to keep their licenses, rather than get a 90-day suspension, while they are going through the court system. In order to keep their license, the driver must pay for, and install, an ignition interlock system (IIS). The system is connected to the car and starts once the car is turned on. It requires a breath test, and if it detects alcohol (after three attempts) it reports a violation. Everything on the car still works except the engine and a report is sent to the person monitoring the driver's behavior.

Advocates, law makers and the bill's sponsor held a press conference Friday morning in front of the Nevada Legislature. Officials with the Department of Public safety say it stopped a car from starting 855 times in Nevada last year. The bill would, in theory, put more IISs in vehicles, earlier in the process.

"If someone gets arrested for a DUI, It could be months before they end up going to court," says State Senator Mark Manendo of Las Vegas. He added that they chose to highlight the bill and the impacts of DUI tragedies on St. Patrick's day and the first weekend of March Madness because there is a greater chance of DUI arrests this weekend.

"St. Patrick's Day can be a wonderful day of celebration. There's no reason to make a decision that could end in tragedy," says Danielle Christenson. She lost her sister in a DUI related crash. She hopes to save others from tragedy and says SB259 is a win-win because it allows people to stay productive in society, while waiting to see a judge. "This gives them the opportunity from the very moment they've offended and are going through our judicial system to basically raise their hand and say, I made a huge mistake, I'm remorseful, I want to get back on track."

To see the full text of the bill, click here.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At Vista Point Apartments in Reno

    1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At Vista Point Apartments in Reno

    Monday, June 19 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-06-19 06:05:00 GMT

    A shooting in at the Vista Point Apartments left one person dead Sunday night.

    More >>

    A shooting in at the Vista Point Apartments left one person dead Sunday night.

    More >>

  • Triple Digit Heat and Storm Chances

    Triple Digit Heat and Storm Chances

    Monday, June 19 2017 1:20 AM EDT2017-06-19 05:20:51 GMT

    The heat has arrived in the southwest and temperatures will continue to climb in the days to come. We also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, especially in the Sierra. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s Monday and triple digits Tuesday. Past Tuesday,  temperatures will still be hot with highs at least in the mid 90’s. 

    More >>

    The heat has arrived in the southwest and temperatures will continue to climb in the days to come. We also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, especially in the Sierra. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s Monday and triple digits Tuesday. Past Tuesday,  temperatures will still be hot with highs at least in the mid 90’s. 

    More >>

  • Garson Fire Started by Target Shooters, More Than 125 Acres

    Garson Fire Started by Target Shooters, More Than 125 Acres

    Monday, June 19 2017 12:01 AM EDT2017-06-19 04:01:08 GMT

    Multiple fire crews are responding to a brush fire at a shooting range near Boomtown Casino.

    More >>

    Multiple fire crews are responding to a brush fire at a shooting range near Boomtown Casino.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.