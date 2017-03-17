Fun Science Camps During Spring Break

Science can be so much fun even during spring break. For parents who have to work or if your kid just loves science, there are several camps in the area for your kids to chose from. Most of them start Monday, including programs through UNR and the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation. Depending on which camp you sign up for, the one through UNR goes from March 20-24 and March 27-31.

"We do have a lot of activities for the kids," said Crystal Adams program coordinator for KIDS University.

The first week at the university will include camps such as Mischievous Math, Computer Tech, and CSI: The Science of Justice. The second week includes Espanol A to Z and Cadet Rocket. The cost is $275 per child. Anyone from 2nd through 8th grade can register online. Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation will be having most of its camp at Idlewild Park.

"We definitely have lots of experiments planned. Lots of projects that we have includes both science and non science time," said program director Heidi Anderson.

The first week of camp at Idlewild will be about chemistry and the second week focuses on space. If the weather is bad, all activities will be held at the building across the street. If you want to participate, there are still open spots to fill too. The cost is $150 per child, per week. Click here to register online.

Another place to learn and have fun at the same time this spring break, will be the Discovery Museum. They will be open every day of the week, with camps available as well.

"All of our programming here over spring break is centered around earth and space," said Patrick Turner of the Discovery Museum.

Click here for a list of their hours and special events. Have a great spring break!