Fun Science Camps During Spring Break

A shooting in northeast Reno has left one person dead.More >>
A shooting in northeast Reno has left one person dead.More >>
The heat has arrived in the southwest and temperatures will continue to climb in the days to come. We also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, especially in the Sierra. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s Monday and triple digits Tuesday. Past Tuesday, temperatures will still be hot with highs at least in the mid 90’s.More >>
The heat has arrived in the southwest and temperatures will continue to climb in the days to come. We also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon, especially in the Sierra. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s Monday and triple digits Tuesday. Past Tuesday, temperatures will still be hot with highs at least in the mid 90’s.More >>
A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested. Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.More >>
A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested. Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.More >>
The Reno Aces locked in their fourth win in six meetings against the Las Vegas 51s Sunday afternoon as Ketel Marte collected his 100th hit of the season in the 7-3 win.More >>
The Reno Aces locked in their fourth win in six meetings against the Las Vegas 51s Sunday afternoon as Ketel Marte collected his 100th hit of the season in the 7-3 win.More >>
A Fernley man was killed Saturday after rolling his vehicle down a hill and onto a train track.More >>
A Fernley man was killed Saturday after rolling his vehicle down a hill and onto a train track.More >>
"I just won a new car," said Marc Burks, who graduated from Damonte Ranch High School last week. "I didn't expect it at all."More >>
"I just won a new car," said Marc Burks, who graduated from Damonte Ranch High School last week. "I didn't expect it at all."More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sparks Friday night.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sparks Friday night.More >>
The National Weather Service says the Walker River is expected to reach flood stage the last week of June.More >>
The National Weather Service says the Walker River is expected to reach flood stage the last week of June.More >>