Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Opens Warrior Point at Pyramid Lake

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says they have extended the public's access to Pyramid Lake’s Warrior Point as Tribe completes repairs.

From Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe:

Nixon, NV: The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe announced today the completion of repairs to Warrior Point, one of the most popular recreational beaches on the shores of Pyramid Lake. The Tribe now has the beaches from Popcorn to Tamarack, and North Nets to Warrior Point open for public recreational use. The area north of Tamaracks to South Nets, Nine Mile to all points north, and Dago Bay and Howard’s Beach on the south end of the Lake remain closed to the public until further notice.

Tribal Chairman Vinton Hawley, states, “The Tribe has contributed significant resources to repairs, and has made public access to Pyramid Lake a priority. We’re excited to open yet another popular beach on Pyramid Lake to recreational users.” Recovery efforts will continue as the Tribe repairs damaged roadways on the Lake due to flood damage earlier in the year.

Chairman Hawley reminds the public that caution should be taken when using beach access roads due to washouts and on-going runoff. The floods and fluctuating water levels and erosion have resulted in new drop-off areas, unstable sand walls, and debris in the beach areas.

Chairman Hawley urges the public to respect the areas still subject to road closure. Closed roads will be clearly marked. The depth at the end of the boat docks at Pelican Point is estimated at 3 feet, so boaters will launch at their own risk. All public users of Pyramid Lake are asked to respect the Tribes regulations for the safety of all.