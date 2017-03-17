Washoe County Sheriff's Office Hosts 'Freezin for a Reason' to Benefit Special Olympics

A vehicle struck pedestrians on a north London road early Monday morning, causing several casualties, police said. One person has been arrested. Sky News reported that police said the incident happened after worshippers were leaving the Finsbury Park mosque after prayers.More >>
The Reno Aces locked in their fourth win in six meetings against the Las Vegas 51s Sunday afternoon as Ketel Marte collected his 100th hit of the season in the 7-3 win.
Multiple fire crews are responding to a brush fire at a shooting range near Boomtown Casino.
Hundreds of people came out this Father's Day to take part in the 4th annual Dash for Dads run in Sparks.
The National Weather Service says the Walker River is expected to reach flood stage the last week of June.
A Fernley man was killed Saturday after rolling his vehicle down a hill and onto a train track.
"I just won a new car," said Marc Burks, who graduated from Damonte Ranch High School last week. "I didn't expect it at all."
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sparks Friday night.
The National Weather Service says the Walker River is expected to reach flood stage the last week of June.
