Washoe County Sheriff's Office Hosts 'Freezin for a Reason' to Benefit Special Olympics

Sheriff Chuck Allen and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office “Freezin’ for a Reason" Polar Plunge team will brave the chilly waters off Zephyr Cove Saturday as part of the 2017 Polar Plunge benefit for Special Olympics.

Every person participating in the plunge has helped to raise money that supports thousands of Special Olympics athletes in Northern California and Nevada.

"This is one of the largest fundraising events it helps us support 24,510 athletes in our organization, and because of events like this it doesn't cost anything for our athletes to participate, it is free," says President CEO of Special Olympics Northern California and Nevada, David Solo.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office had 7 members take the plunge, they have been raising money for the Special Olympics all year.

“I’d like to express my personal gratitude to everyone who supports this event,” Sheriff Allen said. “There’s snow on the shoreline and the waters will be bone-chilling but I look forward to taking the plunge. It’s a great event with a great group of people, benefitting an even greater cause.”

Lake Tahoe's water was around 40 degrees when people jumped in, but that did not stop everyone from dressing up in their best space costume and taking the plunge.

“You Polar Plunge so that the Special Olympics athletes in your neighborhood can compete. Everyone deserves a chance at a happy and purposeful life. Yet people with intellectual disabilities can face doubt, barriers and low expectations. For many, Special Olympics is the only place where they find an opportunity to participate in their communities, develop belief in themselves, and feel like champions. Make athletes’ dreams come true and have a blast at the Plunge!”

If you missed the Polar Plunge and would still like to help they ask that you either make a donation or volunteer as a coach. To donate, visit sonv.org .

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.