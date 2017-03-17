RTC: Route Detours and Temporary Bus Stops Due to Construction

From Regional Transportation Commission:

Reno, NV (March 17, 2017) – Due to construction work on 4th Street in Reno and Prater Way in Sparks, some major bus routes will be detoured beginning Saturday, March 18th. Additionally, a number of temporary bus stops will be in place – a number of stops will be relocated from 4th Street to 6th Street. The routes primarily impacted are routes: 2, 11, 25 and 26.

Members of the public are encouraged to sign up for transit alerts at www.rtcwashoe.com for the latest updates.

The construction occurring on 4th Street and Prater Way will last about a year. The 4th Street/Prater Way Bus RAPID Transit Project will widen sidewalks, move utilities underground, add bike lanes and result in additional landscaping. When completed, the project will also feature enhanced bus service, better connecting Downtown Reno and Downtown Sparks via electric buses. Among the goals of the $58 million project are: give everyone transportation choices, enhance safety and mobility for everyone, provide better access to employment and educational opportunities and support economic development.

