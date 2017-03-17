Trump Administration to Appeal Revised Travel Ban Ruling - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Trump Administration to Appeal Revised Travel Ban Ruling

The government is appealing a ruling from a federal judge in Maryland that blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban from taking effect.

The government filed a brief notice Friday saying that it would appeal the Maryland ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

The ruling in Maryland and another in Hawaii earlier this week were victories for civil liberties groups and advocates for immigrants and refugees. They argued that a temporary ban on travel from six predominantly Muslim countries violated the First Amendment. The Trump administration argued the ban was intended to protect the United States from terrorism.

