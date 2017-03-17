Brian Sandoval, 3 Other GOP Governors: Health Bill Won't Cut It

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is putting in writing his opposition to a GOP proposal to rework federal health laws.

Sandoval was one of four moderate Republican governors who signed a letter Thursday saying the plan would leave out too many people.

The GOP proposal would cut the federal government's share of Medicaid in states like Nevada that expanded the program.

The governors say that breaks President Donald Trump's pledge to provide states ample Medicaid resources and flexibility.

Sandoval, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the letter to congressional leaders.

They propose states get the ability to tailor and freeze enrollment in Medicaid.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller also says he can't support the House GOP health care bill in its current form, leaving the measure short of the support it needs in the Senate.



Heller, who faces re-election next year, was asked if he agreed with Gov. Sandoval, who has expressed opposition. Heller's spokesman Mac Abrams said Friday that the senator said he can't support the bill as the House GOP has crafted it.



Heller joins Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah in opposing the legislation, while other Republicans, including Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ted Cruz of Texas, have expressed deep misgivings.



Meanwhile, President Trump says he expects the House Republican health plan will be passed "substantially pretty quickly."



Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Friday, Trump called it a "great plan" and says it is "getting more and more popular with the Republican base, the conservative base and with people generally."



Trump repeated his claim that so-called Obamacare is "a disaster." He said that in the end of the process it will be a great plan.



