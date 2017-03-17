Donation Drive for Lemmon Valley Residents This Saturday

From Washoe County:

The employees of Washoe County are asking the community to lend a helping hand to Lemmon Valley residents who have been displaced as a result of recent localized flooding. The Washoe County Giving & Volunteering Committee, comprised of Washoe County employees, is holding a donation drive to support flood victims who are in need of essential items such as food and clothing.

A collection station will be set up at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Parr Boulevard to gather donations for families affected on Saturday, March 25th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Parr Boulevard.

County employees will be accepting essential items such as:

Food

Toiletries

Clothing for adults and children

Linens

Household items

Pet food

Gift cards

All donations will go directly to Lemmon Valley residents who have been impacted by the ongoing flooding. This outreach is being coordinated by the Giving & Volunteering Committee of the Washoe County Leadership Program. For more information contact 328-2000.

