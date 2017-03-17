Donation Drive for Lemmon Valley Residents This Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Donation Drive for Lemmon Valley Residents This Saturday

Posted: Updated:

From Washoe County:

The employees of Washoe County are asking the community to lend a helping hand to Lemmon Valley residents who have been displaced as a result of recent localized flooding. The Washoe County Giving & Volunteering Committee, comprised of Washoe County employees, is holding a donation drive to support flood victims who are in need of essential items such as food and clothing.

A collection station will be set up at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Parr Boulevard to gather donations for families affected on Saturday, March 25th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Parr Boulevard.

County employees will be accepting essential items such as:

  • Food
  • Toiletries
  • Clothing for adults and children
  • Linens
  • Household items
  • Pet food
  • Gift cards

All donations will go directly to Lemmon Valley residents who have been impacted by the ongoing flooding. This outreach is being coordinated by the Giving & Volunteering Committee of the Washoe County Leadership Program. For more information contact 328-2000.

