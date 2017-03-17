Huge Fire Raleigh Engulfs Apartment Building Under Construction

A fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, also damaged about 10 other nearby buildings, five of them severely.



Area news outlets reported one firefighter was hurt by shattered glass, but no other injuries have been reported in the blaze that started about 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire was under control about three hours later, but firefighters continued to work Friday morning on hot spots.



Several hundred people in the downtown area lost power during the blaze, which toppled a construction crane at the building.



About 130 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. A number of streets in the area were still closed Friday morning. Investigators have not yet been able to get into the wreckage to try to determine the cause of the blaze.

