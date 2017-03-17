Democrats Push Bill to Expand Weapon Ban to Nevada Libraries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Democrats Push Bill to Expand Weapon Ban to Nevada Libraries

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Democrats are moving forward a proposal to give library managers clear authority to enforce weapons bans at their facilities.

State senators on a judicial panel voted 4-3 along party lines Thursday to advance Senate Bill 115.

The proposal would prohibit firearms, explosive devices, knives, clubs and paint guns from public libraries unless the governing board gives someone written permission to carry one of those weapons.

Gun advocates call the measure a vindictive move in response to a court ruling that favored a library prohibition on guns last year.

Michelle Flores sued after she was banned from the Las Vegas Rainbow Library after refusing requests for her to leave because she was openly carrying a gun.

Nevada law currently bars weapons at private and public schools and child care facilities.

