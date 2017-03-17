'Things 2 Do' This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Things 2 Do' This Weekend

Are you ready to dance this weekend? Your list of 'Things 2 Do' is full of music, animals, and since we are on the heels of spring, a Reno tradition for the last 50 years! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'

The Rat Pack is Back!

  • Don't miss this tribute to The Rat Pack!
  • Harrah's Reno
  • Now - July 1

Chris Brown at Lex Nightclub

  • Grand Sierra Resort
  • Friday, 10 p.m.

St. Patrick's Spirits and Beer Fest

  • Gilley's, Nugget Resort Casino
  • Friday, 4 p.m. - Midnight

Gem Faire

  • The Jewelry Shopping Extravaganza!
  • Reno Livestock Events Center
  • Friday - Sunday

Demetri Martin

  • Demetri Martin started doing stand-up comedy in New York City.
  • Silver Legacy
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

Downtown Reno Wine Walk

  • The Riverwalk Merchants Association hosts the Downtown Reno Wine Walk every third Saturday of the month.
  • Saturday, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine 

  • The Reno Chamber Orchestra is pleased to announce that it will present the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine Kiev live in concert at the Pioneer Center for the Arts.
  • Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge

  • May the frost be with you! Special Olympics Nevada and Northern California will host the annual South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge featuring a “space odyssey” theme to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics and its athletes.
  • Zephyr Cove Resort
  • Saturday, 10 a.m.
