'Things 2 Do' This Weekend

Are you ready to dance this weekend? Your list of 'Things 2 Do' is full of music, animals, and since we are on the heels of spring, a Reno tradition for the last 50 years! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'

The Rat Pack is Back!

Don't miss this tribute to The Rat Pack!

Harrah's Reno

Now - July 1

Chris Brown at Lex Nightclub

Grand Sierra Resort

Friday, 10 p.m.

St. Patrick's Spirits and Beer Fest

Gilley's, Nugget Resort Casino

Friday, 4 p.m. - Midnight

Gem Faire

The Jewelry Shopping Extravaganza!

Reno Livestock Events Center

Friday - Sunday

Demetri Martin

Demetri Martin started doing stand-up comedy in New York City.

Silver Legacy

Saturday, 8 p.m.

Downtown Reno Wine Walk

The Riverwalk Merchants Association hosts the Downtown Reno Wine Walk every third Saturday of the month.

Saturday, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

The Reno Chamber Orchestra is pleased to announce that it will present the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine Kiev live in concert at the Pioneer Center for the Arts.

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge