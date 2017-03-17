Fans React to Wolf Pack Loss

It was a bittersweet day for Wolf Pack fans across Reno, as they felt every range of emotions from excitement to anxiety, to disappointment when Iowa State took home the win on Thursday night.

Dozens of fans gathered at restaurants and pubs around the city including Archie's and Bully's among many others, to back their beloved Pack in the first round of March Madness games.

The building of Archie's was filled with resounding cheers as the Wolf Pack scored--and groans and boos when the Iowa State Cyclones made baskets. Fans were on edge the entire second half of the game, while the scores remained fairly close.

Fans told us, even though they were hoping for the win, they are still proud of their team for making it to the 'Sweet Dance' for the first time in a decade. Despite the Cyclones' 84-73 victory in the NCAA game, Wolf Pack fans also told us they will be back to 'Back the Pack' again next year, no matter what.