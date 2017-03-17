Two People Detained After Fleeing From Traffic Stop - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two People Detained After Fleeing From Traffic Stop

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County Sheriff's Office say two people have been detained after a traffic stop on Thursday evening in Sun Valley.

Officials say a traffic stop was conducted in the area of Sun Mesa Drive and Starry Skies Drive at about 7:30 pm where two people fled for unknown reasons from the vehicle.

Authorities say Raven assisted to help locate the two people and they have been detained.

Officers say no arrests have been made yet.

