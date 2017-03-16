Sheriff Chuck Allen will be "Freezin' for a Reason" at Saturday' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sheriff Chuck Allen will be "Freezin' for a Reason" at Saturday's Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge

Posted: Updated:

Sheriff Chuck Allen and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office “Freezin’ for a Reason" Polar Plunge team say they will brave the chilly waters off Zephyr Cove on Saturday as part of the 2017 Polar Plunge benefit for Special Olympics.

Officials say there will be pre-plunge activities beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 with the actual plunge scheduled to begin at noon.

They say that every person participating in the plunge has helped to raise money that supports Special Olympics athletes which according to the Polar Plunge website will benefit the more than 22,052 Special Olympics athletes in Northern California and Nevada.

“I’d like to express my personal gratitude to everyone who supports this event,” Sheriff Allen said.   “There’s snow on the shoreline and the waters will be bone-chilling but I look forward to taking the plunge. It’s a great event with a great group of people, benefitting an even greater cause.” 

For more information online, visit sonv.org .

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.