Sheriff Chuck Allen will be "Freezin' for a Reason" at Saturday's Lake Tahoe Polar Plunge

Sheriff Chuck Allen and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office “Freezin’ for a Reason" Polar Plunge team say they will brave the chilly waters off Zephyr Cove on Saturday as part of the 2017 Polar Plunge benefit for Special Olympics.

Officials say there will be pre-plunge activities beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 with the actual plunge scheduled to begin at noon.

They say that every person participating in the plunge has helped to raise money that supports Special Olympics athletes which according to the Polar Plunge website will benefit the more than 22,052 Special Olympics athletes in Northern California and Nevada.

“I’d like to express my personal gratitude to everyone who supports this event,” Sheriff Allen said. “There’s snow on the shoreline and the waters will be bone-chilling but I look forward to taking the plunge. It’s a great event with a great group of people, benefitting an even greater cause.”

For more information online, visit sonv.org .