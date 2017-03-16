Caltrans: Lane Restrictions for Repair Work on I-80 East of Truckee

Caltrans says they have scheduled pavement repair work for Interstate 80 in Truckee area on Saturday and Sunday.

They say they plan to repair the rough sections of the roadway on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

From Caltrans:

TRUCKEE – Caltrans is advising the traveling public that pavement repair work is scheduled for a section of westbound Interstate 80 east of Truckee on Friday and Saturday.

A Caltrans contractor will be grinding off rough patches of asphalt in the westbound # 2 and #3 lanes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. the next two days.

Work is not expected next week due to storms in the forecast, but will continue over the next two months over a 10-mile stretch from just west of Boca to Donner Lake.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play.