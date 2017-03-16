Caltrans: Lane Restrictions for Repair Work on I-80 East of Truc - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Caltrans: Lane Restrictions for Repair Work on I-80 East of Truckee

Posted: Updated:

Caltrans says they have scheduled pavement repair work for Interstate 80 in Truckee area on Saturday and Sunday.

They say they plan to repair the rough sections of the roadway on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

From Caltrans:

TRUCKEE – Caltrans is advising the traveling public that pavement repair work is scheduled for a section of westbound Interstate 80 east of Truckee on Friday and Saturday.

A Caltrans contractor will be grinding off rough patches of asphalt in the westbound # 2 and #3 lanes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. the next two days.

Work is not expected next week due to storms in the forecast, but will continue over the next two months over a 10-mile stretch from just west of Boca to Donner Lake.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/  or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.