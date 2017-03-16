'Leprechaun in the Crosswalk' Promotes Pedestrian Safety

Northern Nevada traffic safety community partners holds a "Leprechaun in the Crosswalk" on Thursday, March 16 to promote awareness and enforcement of pedestrian safety.

From Northern Nevada traffic safety community partners:

Reno, NV – Northern Nevada traffic safety partners including the City of Reno Police Department, Nevada Department of Public Safety, Nevada Highway Patrol, Zero Fatalities, Regional Transportation of Washoe County, Nevada Department of Transportation, and University of Nevada Reno Police Department are joining forces to help to promote pedestrian safety this St. Patrick’s Day with “Leprechaun in the Crosswalk,” an awareness and enforcement event.

The event includes an enforcement officer walking in a crosswalk, dressed as a leprechaun. Drivers not appropriately yielding to pedestrians can be cited. The safety message is, “Pedestrian safety is a two-way street. If drivers don’t stop for a big, green leprechaun; the average pedestrian needs to be even more aware and diligent when crossing the street, and drivers need to yield legal right-of-way to pedestrians,” said Reno Police Traffic Lieutenant Scott Dugan. “This event is a collaborate effort by the traffic safety community to bring awareness to the seriousness of pedestrian deaths on our roadways.”

As warmer weather approaches and northern Nevada’s outdoor special event season is underway, including St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, event organizers are encouraging pedestrians and drivers to pay attention and Be Pedestrian Safe! RTC is offering free bus rides on St. Patrick’s Day from 4 pm to 2 am.

Since January 2017, Nevada has had 19 pedestrian fatalities: two in Washoe County and 17 in Clark County. In 2016, 15 pedestrians lost their lives in Washoe County and 73 in Nevada. For more information on pedestrian safety in Nevada, access ePedemic.org

Some tips for pedestrians to stay safe include:

Always look left, look right and look left again before crossing

Use sidewalks and crosswalks where available

Avoid distracted walking, such as texting or being inattentive

Obey traffic signals

Use eyes and ears and avoid wearing earbuds

Use good judgment to determine if a vehicle will reasonably be able to stop even when you have the right-of-way

Some tips for drivers: