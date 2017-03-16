A Local Dispatching Great Soon to Retire

Nancy Owens knows how to stay calm during stressful situations. However there is one thing that makes her emotional. Her last day as a dispatcher is in a couple weeks.

"It's been very surreal to think that I'm leaving after this long. I've spent more than half my life at this job," said Owens.

She will be missed for sure. So much in fact, the police department had to contact us about her celebration, so she could get the recognition she deserves.

"Nancy has been an unsung hero for thirty years," said Deputy Chief Brian Miller.

For many years, she's been the one helping the person on the other line as well as preparing first responders for the situation. Making sure everyone stays safe.



"Showing a fire fighter or police officer on scene for medical calls where babies aren't breathing or you have somebody you love in distress and being able to respond that quickly and get somebody on scene is nothing better," said Owens.

Some of her best memories are helping someone regain breath again, or knowing that someone was able to survive a tough situation. It has not always been easy though.

"There are things that devastate you like the last fire officer Larry Johnson. I was working that night. It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do," said Owens.

She's had a heart to serve since she got into the business. Which is one thing that has stayed constant. Technology has changed a lot since Nancy first started in 1979, one of the first pieces of equipment she used in 79 was as big as a washing machine and she had to use a typewriter from the late 80's to early 90's.

"The officers safety advances that we've had over the years have just been the best because that's my job," said Owens.

Making an impact on other people's lives.

"She was that voice over the radio that would bring calm, bring reason, and let me know I'll probably get out of this one okay," said Deputy Miller.

With new plans to travel the world, I think she'll be okay too.