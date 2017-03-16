Kids Cafe Dinner Program Offers Free Spring Break Meals

From the Food Bank of Northern Nevada:

Free meals will be served to children during the Washoe County School District Spring Break at four locations including the Neil Road Recreational Center, the Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center, the Lemmon Valley Boys & Girls Club at Joe Mitchell Center, and the Plumas Gym. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 – 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12 – 12:30 p.m. (except Plumas Gym: 11:15 – 11:30 a.m.) Monday – Friday, March 20-31, 2017.

All children and youth between the ages of 1 – 18 are welcome to eat for free at any of these sites and they do not need to be enrolled in any program for these meals. All meals are free to children and youth and meals must be eaten on site. There is an extended schedule for the week of March 27- 31, 2017. Both Schedules can be found at fbnn.org.

One in four children in our area is at risk of hunger. Kids Cafe offers free, nutritious meals when school is out. For questions about Kids Cafe, call 775-331-3663.

Kids Cafe meals are supported in part by the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and are available to all children without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

From the Food Bank of Northern Nevada