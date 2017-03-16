WCSD Breaks Ground on First Capital Project Made Possible by Passage of WC-1

From the Washoe County School District:

As a result of the passage of WC-1, which will provide capital funding for schools in the Washoe County School District (WCSD), the District has broken ground on a 22-classroom expansion of Damonte Ranch High School, which is the most crowded high school in the District. The addition will help alleviate overcrowding and is expected to be completed during the 2017-18 school year.

“Today’s groundbreaking is the first of many celebrations,” said WCSD Board President Dr. Angie Taylor. “Not only are we excited about the progress we’re making, but also about the fact that these construction and repair projects are creating better learning environments for our 64,000 students and hardworking staff members. All of this was made possible by the generous voters of Washoe County, and we thank them on behalf of our students and staff members who will benefit from these improvements every day.”

“It’s a great day for our District, and we are excited to begin our first capital project at Damonte Ranch High School,” said Superintendent Traci Davis. “We are not wasting any time in working to relieve overcrowding at our schools, especially in our most impacted areas. Learning environments are important to student success, and we know these 22 new classrooms will make a remarkable difference for students here in the future. It is always about the kids, and we know they and their families are celebrating with us today.”

“The Damonte Ranch High School community has been working in overcrowded conditions for a long time now,” said Principal Denise Hausauer. “Even in tight spaces, the teachers and students been able to do remarkable things. I am excited to see what they can achieve in a building that has adequate space for great learning to occur! I want to thank our community for seeing the tremendous need that exists in our school district and for stepping up to help all students in Washoe County.”

“The expansion at Damonte Ranch High School is a greatly needed project,” said Savanna Cilonis, student body president. “This addition will give students the space to grow to become themselves.”

For more than a decade, WCSD struggled without adequate funding for capital projects. WC-1, which was approved by Washoe County voters in November 2016, provided for ongoing financial support for repairs of aging schools as well as the construction of new school facilities. In the short term, the District is currently planning to build a new elementary school in the South Meadows to help alleviate critical overcrowding. Additionally, the District is looking for land and planning to build middle schools in Sun Valley and Spanish Springs, and a new high school in the area of Procter Hug High School. For a full list of projects, visit www.wcsdbuilding.com.

“It’s an exciting time for all of us at WCSD,” said Pete Etchart, chief operations officer for WCSD. “Thanks to our community’s support and long-term investment in education, we will finally be able to maintain our buildings and construct new schools where our students and staff will have enough room to work, learn, and prepare for the world and workplaces of the 21st century. Our staff is busy making plans to carry out the mandate of the voters who approved this funding to ensure our students have adequate room to grow now and in the future.”

