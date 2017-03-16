NHP Responds to Two Vehicle Rollover on I-80 Near Mustang - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Responds to Two Vehicle Rollover on I-80 Near Mustang

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol says no one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle rollover crash on I-80 east near the Mustang exit early Thursday morning.

All lanes have reopened to traffic, after being temporarily closed after the 5:30 am crash. 

NHP says it believes alcohol may have been involved in the crash, and has arrested the unidentified driver for reckless driving. 

