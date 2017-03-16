NCAA Tournament: First Round Schedule and Results for Thursday a - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NCAA Tournament: First Round Schedule and Results for Thursday and Friday

Here are the First Round results for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16:

CBS (all games to be played in Buffalo, N.Y.):

  • (5) Notre Dame 60, (12) Princeton 58
  • (4) West Virginia 86, (13) Bucknell 80
  • (1) Villanova 76, (16) Mt. St Mary's 56
  • (8) Wisconsin 84, (9) Virginia Tech 74

truTV:

  • (5) Virginia 76, (12) UNC-Wilmington 71
  • (4) Florida 80, (13) East Tennessee State 65
  • (4) Purdue 80, (13) Vermont 70
  • (5) Iowa State 84, (12) Nevada 73

TNT:

  • (4) Butler 76, (13) Winthrop 64
  • (12) Middle Tennessee State 81, (5) Minnesota 72
  • (11) Xavier 76, (6) Maryland 65
  • (3) FSU 86, (14) Florida Gulf Coast 80

TBS (all games to be played in Salt Lake City):

  • (1) Gonzaga 66, (16) South Dakota State 46
  • (8) Northwestern 68, (9) Vanderbilt 66
  • (7) St. Mary's 85, (10) VCU 77
  • (2) Arizona 10, (15) North Dakota 82

Here is the First Round schedule for the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17:

CBS (all games to be played in Indianapolis):

  • (7) Michigan 92, (10) Oklahoma State 91
  • (2) Louisville 78, (15) Jacksonville State 63
  • (11) Wichita State 64, (7) Dayton 58
  • (2) Kentucky 79, (15) Northern Kentucky 70

truTV:

  • (3) Baylor 91, (14) New Mexico State 73
  • (11) USC 66, (6) SMU 65
  • (6) Cincinnati 75, (11) Kansas State 61
  • (3) UCLA 97, (14) Kent State 80

TNT:

  • (8) Arkansas 77, (9) Seton Hall 71
  • (1) UNC 103, (16) Texas Southern 61
  • (1) Kansas 100, (16) UC Davis 62
  • (9) Michigan State 78, (8) Miami (FL) 58

TBS:

  • (3) Oregon 93, (14) Iona 77
  • (11) Rhode Island 84, (6) Creighton 72
  • (2) Duke 87, (15) Troy 65
  • (7) South Carolina 93, (10) Marquette 73
