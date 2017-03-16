NCAA Tournament: First Round Schedule and Results for Thursday and Friday

Here are the First Round results for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16:

CBS (all games to be played in Buffalo, N.Y.):

(5) Notre Dame 60, (12) Princeton 58

(4) West Virginia 86, (13) Bucknell 80

(1) Villanova 76, (16) Mt. St Mary's 56

(8) Wisconsin 84, (9) Virginia Tech 74

truTV:

(5) Virginia 76, (12) UNC-Wilmington 71

(4) Florida 80, (13) East Tennessee State 65

(4) Purdue 80, (13) Vermont 70

(5) Iowa State 84, (12) Nevada 73

TNT:

(4) Butler 76, (13) Winthrop 64

(12) Middle Tennessee State 81, (5) Minnesota 72

(11) Xavier 76, (6) Maryland 65

(3) FSU 86, (14) Florida Gulf Coast 80

TBS (all games to be played in Salt Lake City):

(1) Gonzaga 66, (16) South Dakota State 46

(8) Northwestern 68, (9) Vanderbilt 66

(7) St. Mary's 85, (10) VCU 77

(2) Arizona 10, (15) North Dakota 82

Here is the First Round schedule for the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17:

CBS (all games to be played in Indianapolis):

(7) Michigan 92, (10) Oklahoma State 91

(2) Louisville 78, (15) Jacksonville State 63

(11) Wichita State 64, (7) Dayton 58

(2) Kentucky 79, (15) Northern Kentucky 70

truTV:

(3) Baylor 91, (14) New Mexico State 73

(11) USC 66, (6) SMU 65

(6) Cincinnati 75, (11) Kansas State 61

(3) UCLA 97, (14) Kent State 80

TNT:

(8) Arkansas 77, (9) Seton Hall 71

(1) UNC 103, (16) Texas Southern 61

(1) Kansas 100, (16) UC Davis 62

(9) Michigan State 78, (8) Miami (FL) 58

TBS: