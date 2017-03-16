Assembly OKs Bill Aimed at Protecting Abused Immigrant Kids - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Assembly OKs Bill Aimed at Protecting Abused Immigrant Kids

Posted: Updated:

CARSON CITY (AP) - Nevada lawmakers are advancing a proposal aimed at protecting the residency of neglected children living in the United States illegally.

Assembly Bill 142 would make clear that state district courts can declare certain immigrant juveniles are entitled to seek special status under federal law. That's already allowed but supporters say it's underutilized.

Proponents say directing family courts to recognize abused and abandoned children immigrants could keep them from being deported to worse situations.

Republican Assemblyman Chris Edwards of Las Vegas supports the bill but cautions against inflating a contentious issue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports members of the Nevada Assembly voted 38-4 Tuesday to pass the proposal to the Senate.

