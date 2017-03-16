Officer Shot, Wounded in Ohio; Suspect Also Shot - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Officer Shot, Wounded in Ohio; Suspect Also Shot

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A police officer has been shot and wounded in Ohio's capital city, and police say the suspect also has been shot.

It happened late Wednesday night in Columbus.

Police say the officer was shot in the hip and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the person identified as the suspect also was shot and is in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of the officer or the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

