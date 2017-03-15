WCSD Board of Trustees President Diagnosed with Cancer - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

WCSD Board of Trustees President Diagnosed with Cancer

Posted: Updated:

Statement from Dr. Angela Taylor, President of the WCSD Board of Trustees:

I have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and as a result, intend to focus all my efforts and energies on my treatment and recovery. Consequently, my Board of Trustees activities will be limited over the next several months.
 
I am blessed to have the support of my faith, family, friends, and a great medical team to carry me through this difficult time. In the meantime, I would appreciate respect for my privacy as I focus on making a full recovery and return to health.
 
Dr. Angela Taylor
President, WCSD Board of Trustees

 

