Pack Baseball Grabs Win Over Utah

The Nevada baseball team closed its homestand with a 9-4 win over visiting Utah Wednesday afternoon from Peccole Park.

The Wolf Pack earned its fifth win of the season after scoring nine runs, the second-most it has scored through 17 games. In a relief effort freshman pitcher Grant Ford earned the win, evening his record to 2-2. Nevada (5-12) had three players post multi-hit games as Mike Echavia, Keaton Smith and Marco Valenzuela each recorded two hits.

The game did not start out well for the Pack as Utah (9-5) plated two runs in the top of the first off of Nevada starting pitcher, Cole Henderson. Nevada got one of those runs back however in the bottom frame of the inning when Echavia doubled home Grant Fennell. The Pack tied the game up at two in the very next inning off of another RBI double, this time off the bat of Valenzuela.

Nevada got its first lead of the game in the bottom of the third when Echavia lined an opposite field solo home run down the left field line. The lead was short lived however as the Utes tied the game in the top of the fourth. After placing runners on second and third, a fielder’s choice groundout scored the go-ahead run.

In the bottom half of the sixth the Pack took the lead for good thanks to plating three runs, all with two outs. With runners on the corners, freshman Tyler Flores snuck a pinch hit single through the right side which broke the 3-3 tie. Valenzuela stepped in after Flores and collected his second and third RBI of the day on a double down the right field line.

Nevada scored two more runs in its next frame and one more in the eighth to add some insurance to its lead. After entering the game in relief in the second inning, Ford tossed six innings and gave up just one earned run on four hits while striking out four. Senior Evan McMahan threw a perfect ninth inning, retiring all three batters he faced.

Nevada opens up a Mountain West series this weekend, March 17-19, on the road against San Jose State.

