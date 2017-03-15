Man Accused of Threatening Carson City Judge Pleads Not Guilty

Authorities say at least 79 people have now died as a result of the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook the country.More >>
The Carson City District Attorney's Office says the man accused of threatening a Carson City judge has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. His trial is scheduled to start on May 30.More >>
As we get closer to the holidays, our local food banks are preparing for an increase in need that is common during the winter months. What is unusual, they say, is the drop in donations they've been experiencing recently.More >>
A bipartisan group of governors, including Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, sent a letter to Senate leaders on Tuesday expressing their opposition to the proposed Graham-Cassidy health care repeal plan.More >>
The Wildcreek Homeowners Association says it will take legal action against the Washoe County School District if it follows through with plans to build a new high school at the Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers say a fatal crash has happened on South Virginia Street near South Hills Drive. NHP says the crash occurred just before 3: 15 p.m.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the man killed after being struck by a car on US 395 near Industrial Way in Gardnerville on Sunday night.More >>
Washoe County health district officials say a south Reno resident has contracted the county's first case of hantavirus since 2006.More >>
Crews tell us the Woodchuck Fire burning in west Reno is now 40% contained. Crews say the 60-acre fire did not grow overnight.More >>
Firefighters contain a small electrical fire in an apartment complex in Reno on Tuesday.More >>
