Man Accused of Threatening Carson City Judge Pleads Not Guilty

Authorities say a man who made threats against a Carson City Justice Court judge was officially charged with Aggravated Stalking, 4th Degree Arson, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling.

Aston was arraigned on March 22, at 1:30 where he entered a plea of not guilty. Aston's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. with his other case preliminary set on April 14, 2017 at 9:30. Both cases are going to be heard by Judge Harold G. Albright.

The announcement was made in Carson City on Tuesday morning with Carson City District Attorney Jason Woodbury, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Public Safety Investigation Division.

Last week, officials said a DNA test on a card sent to a judge came back as a match to the DNA of a person who was interviewed last month about this case.

On February 1, 2017, Carson City Sheriff’s Detectives and Department of Public Safety (DPS) Investigators say they received information that an inmate at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Detention Center was being held on a 2011 Contempt Of Court Warrant with a $5,000 bail out of Carson City. Officials say the “tip” suggested that the suspect be interviewed regarding a four year old on-going investigation into threats made against Carson City Justice Court Judge John Tatro.

Carson City and DPS Investigators transported 74-year-old John Aston, to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, where information was provided to the investigating task force. Authorities say Aston provided no substantial information to the investigators and he remained in custody on charges stemming from the 2011 arrest on weapons charges. Officials say Aston is currently being held at the Carson City Jail on $250,000 bail.

On Wednesday, March 15, Carson City Sheriff’s Detectives say that they received the most recent analysis of evidence submitted to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab. As a result, the DNA evidence was retrieved and a match confirmed.

Officials say that over the course of the last four years, a multi-agency task force developed, led by the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, to investigate this matter. During the past 18 months, officers went door to door throughout the region, and in some cases to California, to inspect DMV registered vehicles that had any similarity to the suspect vehicle that had been identified. They say that due to a tip that was provided on February 1st, the vehicle was located inside of a long term rental storage locker in Sparks, NV. Since then, investigators say they have been coming through evidence retrieved from the locker, and other locations, that directly linked Aston to the offenses. On Wednesday, investigators say they were confident that sufficient evidence had been analyzed and received in order to forward the case for formal charges.

