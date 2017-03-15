Progress Made at Pyramid-McCarran Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is progressing on the Pyramid-McCarran intersection improvement project.

The purpose of this project is to increase traffic capacity and efficiency at this busy Sparks intersection while also improving safety.

Project Manager, Scott Gibson, says Pyramid Way from Richards Way to Queen Way will be expanded to six lanes by the project’s completion. Additional turn lanes will also be added on McCarran between 4th Street and Rock Boulevard to improve traffic flow.

“Those activities will be coming up; things will be changing out here, as we continue to do some paving and more roadwork done," says Gibson.

Crews have had a bit of a delay on roadway paving because of a harsh and wet winter. However, that hasn't kept them from continuing progress on the landscaping part of the project.

“Paving bike lanes throughout the project, so it'll be much more walkable for the folks who live around here,” says Gibson.

In addition to the work being done at the Pyramid and McCarran intersection, additional changes have been recently taking place at the other intersections within the construction zone as well.

"At Rock and McCarran we just put new signals online yesterday and so there was a lot of activity that slowed things down a little bit,” says Gibson.

Gibson says slowdowns should be expected during the duration of the project, but that it'll all be worth it in the end. He says the $73 million project is on time and on budget, with construction expected to be completed spring of 2018.