Progress Made at Pyramid-McCarran Intersection Improvement Proje - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Progress Made at Pyramid-McCarran Intersection Improvement Project

Posted: Updated:

Construction is progressing on the Pyramid-McCarran intersection improvement project.

The purpose of this project is to increase traffic capacity and efficiency at this busy Sparks intersection while also improving safety.

Project Manager, Scott Gibson, says Pyramid Way from Richards Way to Queen Way will be expanded to six lanes by the project’s completion. Additional turn lanes will also be added on McCarran between 4th Street and Rock Boulevard to improve traffic flow.

“Those activities will be coming up; things will be changing out here, as we continue to do some paving and more roadwork done," says Gibson.

Crews have had a bit of a delay on roadway paving because of a harsh and wet winter. However, that hasn't kept them from continuing progress on the landscaping part of the project.

“Paving bike lanes throughout the project, so it'll be much more walkable for the folks who live around here,” says Gibson.

In addition to the work being done at the Pyramid and McCarran intersection, additional changes have been recently taking place at the other intersections within the construction zone as well.

"At Rock and McCarran we just put new signals online yesterday and so there was a lot of activity that slowed things down a little bit,” says Gibson.

Gibson says slowdowns should be expected during the duration of the project, but that it'll all be worth it in the end. He says the $73 million project is on time and on budget, with construction expected to be completed spring of 2018.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.