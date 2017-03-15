Allergy Season Could Get Worse

Getting a shot is no fun, but for some people it's a must this time of year. You'll want to keep the tissue box handy as trees usually start blooming in March. The allergy season this spring and early summer might be a little bit different than years past.

"We're going to see probably more grasses and weeds if you're here than we have ever seen because of the amount of precipitation," said Horticulturist Bill Carlos.

"We did have a wet winter so we'll probably have a little bit higher pollen counts than we've seen," added Dr. Nugent of Northern Nevada Allergy Clinic.

The pollen count is currently in the medium high category and could get higher by Friday. A lot of our trees are still dormant.

"We will start to see more people with environmental allergies of congestion and drainages and throat clearing and those symptoms probably in the next few weeks," said Dr. Nugent.

Especially if we see more sunshine and warm temperatures. Some people are sensitive to changes in weather too.

"Many of us also have non allergic triggers. When you walk outside and it's very cold and your nose starts to run. You're not allergic to the snow, that's usually a type called vasomotor rhinitis," said Dr. Nugent.

Sometimes non allergic rhinitis can be treated differently. For seasonal allergies nasal sprays and tablets can help.

"If the symptoms are more severe, more bothersome not responding to meds, that's when I usually get to see them," said Dr. Nugent.

Which is a lot of people, especially here in northern Nevada.

