Allergy Season Could Get Worse

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a man was rescued after being injured in the hills near Galena High School Friday night.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval is finished with this year's legislative business, signing nearly 600 bills.More >>
Seven Navy sailors were missing and at least two, including the captain, were injured after a U.S. destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, the U.S. Navy and Japanese coast guard reported.More >>
Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
When driving down U.S. 395 through Minden, it’s hard to miss the old flour mill and creamery building. The building is especially more noticeable now that it’s being restored into a state of the art distillery.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah Thursday morning that left two people dead.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash southbound 395 near Panther Drive.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
