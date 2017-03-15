Only on 2: Inside the Child Advocacy Center In Reno

It has been almost three years since Washoe County opened the Child Advocacy Center in Reno. The facility serves kids who've been sexually or physically abused.

Today, hundreds of young people are offered not only justice for the crimes committed against them - but treatment, therapy and help healing.

Channel 2 News got an exclusive behind the scenes look.

Security is tight; you must be buzzed through the front door. Once in, the lobby that greets you is warm and welcoming with big, stuffed animals sitting in chairs waiting to be hugged, while cartoons play quietly on the TV. Small tables with puzzles are surrounded by small chairs and bins of toys.

If a child has been brought here, it's because he or she has already endured unimaginable sexual or physical abuse.

Washoe County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hicks is the Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center and says, "Most often, the perpetrator is a family member or someone that the family knows and trusts."

So the C.A.C. approaches everything as a team - with everything under one roof.

"They need therapy, they need a compassionate prosecutor and detective,” says Lori Fralich, manager of the Victims Services Unit at Reno PD and part of the C.A.C. team, “and everybody has to have that victim-centered approach."

The medical exam rooms are kid-friendly, as are the doctors and nurses. Here, physical evidence – like a rape kit is collected.

In another room down the hall, a team will gather to watch the live interview (with the victim) via closed circuit cameras. Here social services, therapists, detectives and prosecutors will give feedback so the questioning doesn't have to be repeated.

"That provides you with the best case, in the long run, for prosecution purposes and the most healthy victim you can have," says Hicks.

The team at C.A.C. knows that sexual and physical abuse have long-term effects.

"Mental health and depression and we see eating disorders and substance abuse," explains Fralich.

"To meet their needs, we need to provide immediate crisis counseling and that is a piece that is so significant when they come here that we need to provide to them," says Hicks

That therapy is offered free of charge.

This spring the Child Advocacy Center will be holding fundraisers to expand those counseling services.

