One Suspect Pleads Guilty in Deadly Carson City Shooting Case

Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.More >>
When driving down U.S. 395 through Minden, it’s hard to miss the old flour mill and creamery building. The building is especially more noticeable now that it’s being restored into a state of the art distillery.More >>
When it's hot outside an ice bath might sound nice, but when the Truckee is in the 50's, it can take less than fifteen minutes for your body to tense up. Only increasing your chances of drowning. The Truckee is still running fast and is very dangerous to swim in.More >>
NHK, a Japanese broadcaster says seven U.S Navy ship members are unaccounted for after collision with container ship off Japan.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died following a medical emergency on Friday.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah Thursday morning that left two people dead.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash southbound 395 near Panther Drive.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
