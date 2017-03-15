One Suspect Pleads Guilty in Deadly Carson City Shooting Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Suspect Pleads Guilty in Deadly Carson City Shooting Case

Authorities say a man charged in a drug deal-turned homicide in Carson City has pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the case.

The Carson City District Attorney’s Office says Reed Haber Skenandore III this week also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a robbery. He faces up to life in prison when he’s scheduled to be sentenced on both counts next month. 

Deputies say Reed Skenandore shot 18-year-old Grant Watkins after Watkins tried to sell three ounces of marijuana to brothers, Jesus Garcia-Manriquez and Allen Garcia-Manriquez in January 2016.

Watkins later died at a hospital.

Eight suspects in total were charged in the case. 

Keenan Blackmore pleaded guilty to accessory to murder and faces up to five years in prison. 

Jesus Garcia-Manriquez pleaded guilty to second degree murder. 

The other suspects have not yet entered pleas.

