Governor Sandoval Discusses Health Care Concerns With White Hous - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval Discusses Health Care Concerns With White House

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he is voicing to the White House concerns about a Republican bill to remake federal health care.
    
Sandoval said Wednesday that U.S. Health and Human Services Sec. Tom Price is calling governors to promise more flexibility in Medicaid and faster waiver consideration.
    
Sandoval says he told Price on their Tuesday call that his primary concern remains protecting more than 300,000 Nevadans who gained coverage after he expanded Medicaid.
    
He's worried there could be a lengthy wait list for parents to seek alternative federal assistance to insure children who would lose coverage under the GOP proposal.
    
Sandoval says a provision of the bill would base future Medicaid funding on 2016 statistics, which could drop Nevada aid by as much as $300 million annually.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.