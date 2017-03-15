RTC to Offer Free Transit Rides on St. Patrick's Day Holiday

From the Regional Transportation Commission:

The RTC is encouraging everyone to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly and never be an impaired driver or pedestrian. For the 14th year, the RTC is offering free rides on its transit services to provide safe transportation for people celebrating the holiday. All regularly scheduled transit services will be free on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17th from 4 pm to 2 am.

“This is a great way for people to be safe and responsible, but it’s also an opportunity for anyone who may not have ridden the bus before to try it out for the first time,” RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson said.

To plan a trip, go to http://www.rtcwashoe.com and use the Google Transit feature on the homepage. There is also information on routes and schedules. It’s recommended everyone plan their trips in advance since not all locations are served by transit and not all routes operate through 2 am.

The free service is made possible through the generous support of our partners: CH2M, HDR, NCE, Traffic Works, CA Group, Kimley-Horn, Northern Nevada DUI Task Force, DJ Benardis Memorial Fund and the Cumulus Media.

