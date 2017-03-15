Federal Reserve Hikes Key Rate for Second Time in 3 Months - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Federal Reserve Hikes Key Rate for Second Time in 3 Months

Posted: Updated:

The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months and signaling that any further hikes this year will be gradual. The move reflects a consistently solid U.S. economy and will likely mean higher rates on some consumer and business loans.
    
The Fed's key short-term rate is rising by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 0.75% to 1%. The central bank said in a statement that a strengthening job market and rising prices had moved it closer to its targets for employment and inflation.
    
The message the Fed is sending is that nearly eight years after the Great Recession ended, the economy no longer needs the support of ultra-low borrowing rates and is healthy enough to withstand steadily tighter credit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

