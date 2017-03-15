Federal Reserve Hikes Key Rate for Second Time in 3 Months

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died following a medical emergency on Friday.More >>
Incoming National Governors Association (NGA) Chair Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval today announced that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will be joining the nation’s governors at their Summer Meeting in Providence, Rhode Island, July 13-15, 2017.More >>
Caltrans announces the status of seasonal pass openings with six passes open and two that are still closed.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says the murder prosecution of Ernesto Gonzalez, that was set for a re-trial in August, has turned into federal racketeering indictments of 23 alleged Vagos Outlaw motorcycle gang members.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah Thursday morning that left two people dead.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash southbound 395 near Panther Drive.More >>
