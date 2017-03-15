Sparks Man Convicted in Sun Valley Hit-and-Run Crash - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Man Convicted in Sun Valley Hit-and-Run Crash

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a Sparks man faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of a felony charge in a 2016 hit-and-run case in Sun Valley.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Andrew Lastine was found guilty on March 8th on one count of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. 

Authorities say on January 7, 2016, Lastine crashed his pick-up truck into an SUV driven by a Reno woman in the area of 5th and Sun Valley Boulevard. The woman suffered neck and back injuries. 

Prosecutors say during the crash, the truck’s license plate fell off, helping authorities identify Lastine as the suspect. They say he was later found at his home. 

Lastine is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3rd.

