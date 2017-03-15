House Intel Leaders Say They've Seen No Evidence in Trump Wireta - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

House Intel Leaders Say They've Seen No Evidence in Trump Wiretap Case

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Intelligence Committee say they have seen no evidence supporting President Donald Trump's claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him last year.
    
GOP Rep. Devin Nunes and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff say they're still waiting for evidence from the Justice Department backing up that claim. Schiff says he and Nunes are willing to take steps to compel the department to comply with their request if it refuses by the March 20 deadline they've given the Justice Department.
    
Nunes says he doesn't believe there was "an actual tap of Trump Tower" in New York.
    
Nunes also says the committee is tussling with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over whether the committee will be allowed to have the computer technology needed to go through CIA evidence about Russia's interference in the election.
    
The leaders say FBI Director James Comey and the head of the National Security Agency will testify at a public hearing on March 20.

