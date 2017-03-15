Gov't: More Than 12 Million Signed Up for Health Care Law - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gov't: More Than 12 Million Signed Up for Health Care Law

The government says more than 12 million people have signed up for coverage this year under former President Barack Obama's health care law, even as the Republican-led Congress debates its repeal.
    
The 12.2 million figure nationwide does not include an additional 765,000 people signed up under an option in the Obama-era law called the Basic Health Plan, which is used by two states, New York and Minnesota.
    
Counting those enrollees, total sign-ups approach 13 million people.
    
More than 8 in 10 of those signed up were eligible for income-based tax credits to help pay their premiums, and nearly 6 in 10 were eligible for additional assistance with out-of-pocket costs like deductibles and copayments.
    
The numbers represent initial enrollment. In the past, there's been significant attrition as the year goes on.

