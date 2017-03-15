U.S. Expected to Announce Charges Related to Yahoo Data Breach - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Expected to Announce Charges Related to Yahoo Data Breach

Posted: Updated:

The Justice Department is expected to announce charges tied to a mega breach of Yahoo user accounts.
    
Federal officials were expected to make a cybercrime announcement Wednesday morning.
    
Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, was asked at a conference earlier in the morning about a report that the announcement was connected to a hack of Yahoo user accounts.
    
She said that while she could not discuss specifics, the case was a good example of cooperation between law enforcement and a company that's a hacking victim.



