U.S. Expected to Announce Charges Related to Yahoo Data Breach

The Justice Department is expected to announce charges tied to a mega breach of Yahoo user accounts.



Federal officials were expected to make a cybercrime announcement Wednesday morning.



Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, was asked at a conference earlier in the morning about a report that the announcement was connected to a hack of Yahoo user accounts.



She said that while she could not discuss specifics, the case was a good example of cooperation between law enforcement and a company that's a hacking victim.

