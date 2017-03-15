Governor Sandoval Signs 3 Bills in Honor of Veterans and Military Day

From Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

CARSON CITY, NV – Governor Brian Sandoval today signed three bills related to veteran’s services at a ceremony on the Capitol grounds in Carson City. Governor Sandoval was joined by Speaker Jason Frierson, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, Senate Minority Leader Michael Roberson, and representatives from veterans and military organizations. Assembly Bill 24, Senate Bill 58 and Senate Bill 70, were introduced by the Office of the Governor, passed out of both houses unanimously, and are the first policy measures signed into law by the Governor during the 79th regular session of the Nevada State Legislature.

“This morning we gathered as the Nevada family to celebrate and honor our Battle Born history and to recommit ourselves to serving our veterans and military families as well as they have served us. I would like to thank everyone who worked diligently to ensure these ideas became law and would especially like to extend my gratitude to the members of our Legislature who made these measures a priority this session,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “Across the state, Nevadans have answered the call to serve and we will recognize their sacrifice by making Nevada the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation.”

As a part of today’s ceremony, the Governor and the Nevada Department of Veterans Services recognized John Louritt of South Lake Tahoe as Veteran of the Month and Honor Flight Nevada as Veteran Supporter of the Month. Also, highly decorated veteran Richard Moyer was awarded the Bronze Star with a "V" device for Valor 30 years after his heroic acts on the battlefield in Vietnam. Nevada National Guard Brigadier General William Burks and Governor Sandoval presented Moyer with the honor during this morning’s event.

Assembly Bill 24 codifies Nevada’s tuition benefits for veterans and their families, specifically expanding in-state tuition benefits to out-of-state Gold Star spouses and children. This bill ensures that the family members of fallen heroes have greater access to education opportunities in our state.

Senate Bill 58 will expand Nevada’s existing Veteran Services Commission (VSC) by creating a seat for representatives of student veterans and women veterans. Adding these members will ensure the VSC and NDVS are better informed as to the needs of women veterans and new, transitioning veterans.

Senate Bill 70 preserves the legacy of the items our military families leave in tribute at our many veteran memorials and cemeteries. Nevada’s first-class monuments have attracted visitors from across the nation who wish to remember our fallen heroes or peacefully reflect on their own service or that of a loved one. This measure will ensure that items which are offered as personal tokens of appreciation are preserved and protected. These policies mirror federal policies in place at national war memorials, ensuring the safekeeping and preservation of medals or other military artifacts donated or left unclaimed at memorial sites.