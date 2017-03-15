President Trump Blasts Reporter Over Release of 2005 Tax Form

President Donald Trump is criticizing the reporter who released a portion of Trump's 2005 tax return, casting doubt on the reporter's account of how he obtained the form.



The tax forms were obtained by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston, and reported on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" Tuesday. Johnston, who has long reported on tax issues, said he received the documents in the mail, unsolicited.



But in a tweet Wednesday, Trump asked, "Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, "went to his mailbox" and found my tax returns? NBCNews FAKE NEWS!"



Trump has refused to release his taxes, saying he is under routine IRS audit.



The returns showed that Trump payed a roughly 25 percent effective tax rate thanks to a tax he has since sought to eliminate.



The journalist who received a copy of a portion of President Trump's 2005 tax returns says Trump doesn't want the American people to know who "he's beholden to."



In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, journalist David Cay Johnston says it's possible that either Trump or someone close to him sent him two pages of Trump's tax return.



Johnston, who says he received the documents by mail, unsolicited, revealed his findings Tuesday on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."



He says it's possible that he only received two pages of the returns because "somebody isn't going to take the time to copy the entire tax form."



But he notes that the documents still leave many questions unanswered, including "who he's beholden to and what the sources of his income are."



