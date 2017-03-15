Investigation After Fatal Crash on I-80 Near Fernley

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving two vehicles on I-80 near Fernley early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a box truck towing another vehicle was going east on I-80 when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle, a semi-truck going east then hit the vehicle.

The box truck then caught on fire, the fire department was called and instantly put the fire out and found the driver deceased.

We will update as more information is available.