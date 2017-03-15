Investigation After Fatal Crash on I-80 Near Fernley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Investigation After Fatal Crash on I-80 Near Fernley

Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving two vehicles on I-80 near Fernley early Wednesday morning. 

Officials say a box truck towing another vehicle was going east on I-80 when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle, a semi-truck going east then hit the vehicle.

The box truck then caught on fire, the fire department was called and instantly put the fire out and found the driver deceased. 

We will update as more information is available. 

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:58 PM EDT

    Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:57 PM EDT

    Friday the Nevada Department of Transportation is closing roads on US-50 in Dayton to complete the final phase of resurfacing construction there.

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:32 AM EDT

    An El Dorado County murder suspect is behind bars after police say he killed a woman and stabbed a child in Placerville. 

