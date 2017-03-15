Investigation After Fatal Crash on I-80 Near Fernley

Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.More >>
Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.More >>
Friday the Nevada Department of Transportation is closing roads on US-50 in Dayton to complete the final phase of resurfacing construction there.More >>
Friday the Nevada Department of Transportation is closing roads on US-50 in Dayton to complete the final phase of resurfacing construction there.More >>
An El Dorado County murder suspect is behind bars after police say he killed a woman and stabbed a child in Placerville.More >>
An El Dorado County murder suspect is behind bars after police say he killed a woman and stabbed a child in Placerville.More >>
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.More >>
A Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
Update: The two escaped inmates from Georgia were captured in Tennessee.More >>
Update: The two escaped inmates from Georgia were captured in Tennessee.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash eastbound I-80 near Rock Boulevard.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash eastbound I-80 near Rock Boulevard.More >>