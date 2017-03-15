Brave a Shave for Kids with Cancer This Friday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Brave a Shave for Kids with Cancer This Friday

Posted: Updated:

Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation in Reno will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for lifesaving children’s cancer research on Friday, March 17. With a goal of raising $200,000, more than 225 participants will go bald to support the Foundation’s mission to fund research that will take childhood back from cancer.

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five children will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. Donations raised at events like this support the development of childhood cancer treatments that gives kids their best chance at growing up cancer free.

The "Brave a Shave" event is Friday, March 17, at the Downtown Reno Ballroom, 401 N. Center Street from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

For more information, check out the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation St. Baldrick’s event page.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.