Brave a Shave for Kids with Cancer This Friday

Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation in Reno will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for lifesaving children’s cancer research on Friday, March 17. With a goal of raising $200,000, more than 225 participants will go bald to support the Foundation’s mission to fund research that will take childhood back from cancer.

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer; one in five children will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. Donations raised at events like this support the development of childhood cancer treatments that gives kids their best chance at growing up cancer free.

The "Brave a Shave" event is Friday, March 17, at the Downtown Reno Ballroom, 401 N. Center Street from 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

For more information, check out the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation St. Baldrick’s event page.