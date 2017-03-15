Brave a Shave for Kids with Cancer This Friday

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
An El Dorado County murder suspect is behind bars after police say he killed a woman and stabbed a child in Placerville.More >>
An El Dorado County murder suspect is behind bars after police say he killed a woman and stabbed a child in Placerville.More >>
This morning the president tweets that there is a "witch hunt" underway.More >>
This morning the president tweets that there is a "witch hunt" underway.More >>
"Get Your Business Online" workshop for local small businesses is happening today!More >>
"Get Your Business Online" workshop for local small businesses is happening today!More >>
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.More >>
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Reno Thursday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
Update: The two escaped inmates from Georgia were captured in Tennessee.More >>
Update: The two escaped inmates from Georgia were captured in Tennessee.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash eastbound I-80 near Rock Boulevard.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash eastbound I-80 near Rock Boulevard.More >>