Short-Term Solutions Proposed for Lemmon Valley

On Tuesday afternoon, local, state and federal officials say while they recognize these have been trying times for residents, they are relieved to announce some temporary flooding solutions.

The most notable temporary solution is the installation of a HESCO barrier. This protective wall is made of mesh and heavy duty fabric liner and filled with sand. It's often used for flood control and even military fortification. The barrier would span across approximately 5 miles of Swan Lake--protecting already damaged homes from further flood waters and preventing others from that same fate. Officials hope to have the barrier finished within 7 days, but say it could take longer.

Several agencies, including the National Guard, also finished up sand bagging several areas over the weekend. Seeing so many boots on the ground, carrying out these plans of action, has some residents we spoke to, feeling relieved.

While crews continue to work on the barrier, the current road closures and detours will stay in effect.

The next community resource meeting led by Battalion Chief and Incident Manager, Sam Hicks, will be held tomorrow, March 15th at 6 P.M. at O'Brien Middle School.