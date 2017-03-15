Las Vegas Officials Seek State Permission For Light Rail

The Reno Aces came out slugging against the Salt Lake Bees in the 13-5 game three at Smith's Field.More >>
The Reno Aces came out slugging against the Salt Lake Bees in the 13-5 game three at Smith's Field.More >>
The first night of the 10-day Reno Rodeo kicked off with Extreme Bulls bringing some of the top professional riders to the 98th annual event. Trey Benton III came out on top with a two-ride score of 174.5.More >>
The first night of the 10-day Reno Rodeo kicked off with Extreme Bulls bringing some of the top professional riders to the 98th annual event. Trey Benton III came out on top with a two-ride score of 174.5.More >>
Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting near Midtown Thursday night.More >>
Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting near Midtown Thursday night.More >>
Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.More >>
Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.More >>
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Thursday that he has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, due to the ongoing opioid crisis. He said he's looking into whether the manufacturers misled doctors and patients about how addictive opioid painkillers can be.More >>
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Thursday that he has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, due to the ongoing opioid crisis. He said he's looking into whether the manufacturers misled doctors and patients about how addictive opioid painkillers can be.More >>
Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting near Midtown Thursday night.More >>
Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting near Midtown Thursday night.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash eastbound I-80 near Rock Boulevard.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash eastbound I-80 near Rock Boulevard.More >>