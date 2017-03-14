Spring Creek Woman Arrested for Child Neglect While Gambling - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Spring Creek Woman Arrested for Child Neglect While Gambling

Posted: Updated:
Jamie Benson Jamie Benson

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A 28-year-old Nevada woman is being held in the Elko County jail on $100,000 bail after deputies say she left her infant in a running, unlocked car for an hour while she was gambling.
    
Elko County sheriff's deputies arrested Jamie Benson of Spring Creek Thursday for suspicion of child abuse or neglect.
    
The Elko Daily Free Press reports deputies found the 14-month child in the back seat of a car in the parking lot of Dottie's Casino in Spring Creek.
    
Deputies say the heater was on high and the temperature inside the vehicle reached 86 degrees.
    
The child was taken to an Elko hospital then transferred to the custody of the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.
    
It wasn't immediately clear Monday if Benson has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.
____
    
Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Fatal Shooting Near Midtown

    Fatal Shooting Near Midtown

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-06-16 05:24:04 GMT

    Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting near Midtown Thursday night.

    More >>

    Reno Police say one person is dead after a shooting near Midtown Thursday night.

    More >>

  • 12th Annual Water & Rails Tour This Weekend

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:16:47 GMT

    Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.

    More >>

    Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.

    More >>

  • Laxalt Investigating Opioid Manufacturers

    Laxalt Investigating Opioid Manufacturers

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-16 02:15:29 GMT

    Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Thursday that he has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, due to the ongoing opioid crisis. He said he's looking into whether the manufacturers misled doctors and patients about how addictive opioid painkillers can be.

    More >>

    Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Thursday that he has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, due to the ongoing opioid crisis. He said he's looking into whether the manufacturers misled doctors and patients about how addictive opioid painkillers can be.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.