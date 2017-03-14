Spring Creek Woman Arrested for Child Neglect While Gambling

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - A 28-year-old Nevada woman is being held in the Elko County jail on $100,000 bail after deputies say she left her infant in a running, unlocked car for an hour while she was gambling.



Elko County sheriff's deputies arrested Jamie Benson of Spring Creek Thursday for suspicion of child abuse or neglect.



The Elko Daily Free Press reports deputies found the 14-month child in the back seat of a car in the parking lot of Dottie's Casino in Spring Creek.



Deputies say the heater was on high and the temperature inside the vehicle reached 86 degrees.



The child was taken to an Elko hospital then transferred to the custody of the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.



It wasn't immediately clear Monday if Benson has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

