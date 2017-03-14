Grenade Brought to Carson City Sheriff's Office Found to Be a Dud

The Nevada Highway Patrol says a grenade was brought to The Carson City Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us a man was cleaning a family member's home, when he found a hand grenade and brought it to CCSO.

The building was temporarily evacuated while the bomb squad responded to secure the scene and render it.

NHP says the bomb squad has given the "all clear" after determining that it was a drilled out grenade.

"Anytime you find anything that is explosive in nature, the best thing to do is just call 911, inform the agency and not move the item," said Furlong.