Barriers Placed in Lemmon Valley to Prevent Spreading of Flood W - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Barriers Placed in Lemmon Valley to Prevent Spreading of Flood Waters

Posted: Updated:

From Washoe County:

Reno, Nevada. March 14, 2017. The State of Nevada, Washoe County and the North Valleys Incident Command Team have immediately begun a short-term, temporary plan to prevent the spread of flood waters to homes and property in Lemmon Valley.

Temporary barriers will be strategically placed in areas around Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley beginning today. The barriers will stretch approximately five-miles long and will be four-feet high. In the middle of the barriers will be more than 12,000 yards of sand. The product proved successful when it was used for emergency relief efforts in past hurricane and tropical storm events worldwide.

In order to most efficiently construct the barriers in a timely manner and for the safety of residents, road closures are necessary. Crews will be closing Lemmon Drive between Oregon Blvd. and Waterash Street beginning Tuesday, March 14. The closures will be in effect until further notice.

“We had to wait to get the data before making a decision to move forward with the barrier,” North Valleys Incident Commander Chief Sam Hicks said. “Data showed runoff from Peavine Mountain should be less than initially anticipated, so the Army Corps of Engineers and I believe this is the best solution for the short-term.”

Incident Commander Hicks said the goal is to have the barrier constructed within a week (See map of where the barrier will be built), weather permitting. Once the barrier is constructed, crews plan to pump water already in neighborhoods back over the wall into Swan Lake. See video of barrier construction.

In an effort to give Lemmon Valley residents an opportunity to hear more about the short-term plan in more detail and ask questions, Washoe County and the North Valleys Incident Command Team are hosting a community meeting at O’Brien Middle School on Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m.

