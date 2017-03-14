NDOC to Launch Vivitrol Pilot Program to Fight Addiction

Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.More >>
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Thursday that he has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, due to the ongoing opioid crisis. He said he's looking into whether the manufacturers misled doctors and patients about how addictive opioid painkillers can be.More >>
Today was the big day ...just before noon 300 cattle made their way down the roads of north Reno and into the Livestock Events Center. It's the end of a five day journey and Channel 2 joined the drive for the last few days.More >>
Collaboration is important when fighting wildfires. On Thursday, dozens of firefighters practiced working together with a Sand Table exercise.More >>
Mining and Nevada have gone hand in hand since the 1800s, thanks to the silver rush. That industry is still alive and well.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 376 north of Tonopah that left one dead and another died at the hospital.More >>
Placer County Sheriff's Office say they arrested four Sacramento residents for murder.More >>
Andi Guevara camped over night in Hungry Valley and is ready to bring down the cattle for the annual Reno Rodeo!More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have told a judge they're deadlocked on charges the comedian drugged and molested a woman in 2004.More >>
