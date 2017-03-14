NDOC to Launch Vivitrol Pilot Program to Fight Addiction - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOC to Launch Vivitrol Pilot Program to Fight Addiction

Posted: Updated:

From Nevada Department of Corrections:

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) in partnership with the Department of Public Safety Division of Parole and Probation (P&P) announces it is launching a pilot program using the drug Vivitrol to address opiate addiction in our communities.  The program is scheduled to begin in April 2017, and will involve 100 qualified inmates who have volunteered to participate in the program and who are scheduled for release in the coming months.

Vivitrol works by blocking opioid receptors in the brain inhibiting the dopamine production rendering no physical effect from drug use.  Each inmate will receive an injection a few days prior to release which lasts approximately a month and will be provided by the pharmaceutical company Alkermes, Inc. free of charge to the first 100 volunteers.  Once the inmates are released, they will be set up with community providers who will continue the treatment which will be covered by Medicaid.

“This program has been used in other states with incredible results,” stated NDOC Director James Dzurenda. “We reviewed the data and this program is working very well for those inmates wanting to beat addiction.  These are the types of evidence based programs we are interested in bringing to Nevada.”

The program will launch in two facilities that have active substance abuse programs, Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City and Southern Desert Correctional Center in Las Vegas.The pilot program will last 18 months with NDOC and P&P tracking both relapse and revocation data. NDOC joins the ranks of Vermont, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and many other state prison systems that have incorporated the use of Vivitrol therapy to releasing inmates. A large number of local and county jails have launched similar programs across the country.

“If there’s something simple that we can do which will build safer communities and help people to lead better lives, we owe it to our citizens to do it,” said Dzurenda. “This will help us curb the cycle of incarceration one inmate at a time.”

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • 12th Annual Water & Rails Tour This Weekend

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:16:47 GMT

    Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.

    More >>

    Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge - a viral fundraiser for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a progressive disease where the nerves in your body stop working correctly - leading to muscle atrophy. While there is no cure for this ugly disease, you have a beautiful opportunity to help. What the Water and Rails Tour is all about in Health Watch.

    More >>

  • Laxalt Investigating Opioid Manufacturers

    Laxalt Investigating Opioid Manufacturers

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-06-16 02:15:29 GMT

    Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Thursday that he has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, due to the ongoing opioid crisis. He said he's looking into whether the manufacturers misled doctors and patients about how addictive opioid painkillers can be.

    More >>

    Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Thursday that he has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, due to the ongoing opioid crisis. He said he's looking into whether the manufacturers misled doctors and patients about how addictive opioid painkillers can be.

    More >>

  • Cattle Drive 2017 Arrives In Reno

    Cattle Drive 2017 Arrives In Reno

    Thursday, June 15 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-06-16 02:04:43 GMT

    Today was the big day ...just before noon 300 cattle made their way down the roads of north Reno and into the Livestock Events Center. It's the end of a five day journey and Channel 2 joined the drive for the last few days.

    More >>

    Today was the big day ...just before noon 300 cattle made their way down the roads of north Reno and into the Livestock Events Center. It's the end of a five day journey and Channel 2 joined the drive for the last few days.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.